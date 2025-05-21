This week’s Athlete of the Week is Bailey Fishback, Junior, Williamsburg Track and Field

It was a record-breaking week for the Ladycat.

Fishback set a new school record and personal best in the girls high jump with a winning leap of 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches on May 12 at the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Meet at Wilmington College. Later that day, Fishback competed in the long jump, winning the event with a personal-best mark of 15 feet, 5 1/4 inches. She also was the opener in the Ladycats’ 400-meter relay, which won with a school-record time of 52.86. She accounted for 33 of Williamsburg’s 167 points en route to the girls team winning the SBAAC title.