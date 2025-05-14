Plenty of storylines entering playoffs

The regular season has played out, and now it’s time to see what some of our Clermont County teams can do when the playoffs arrive. The softball and boys volleyball postseason began this week, while baseball and boys lacrosse will occur next week.

The regular season developed plenty of storylines for many of our local programs, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out in the playoffs.

