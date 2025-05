This week’s Athlete of the Week is Bryce Fielman, Sophomore, Milford Boys Volleyball

Fielman registered 56 kills through three matches last week, all wins for the Eagles, including an Eastern Cincinnati Conference victory against Lebanon to win the conference outright. He also had eight service aces, 17 digs and two blocks.

Fielman had 28 kills in a May 1 match against Walnut Hills to help his team clinch at least a share of the inaugural conference’s title in boys volleyball.