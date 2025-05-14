Loveland's Derek Fleming slides safely into home plate during an Eastern Cincinnati Conference game April 28. 2025, against Lebanon at Dave Evans Field in Loveland.

While they continue to chase an Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship, the Loveland Tigers drew the top seed in the Division II, Region 8, Southwest 1 District for this year’s baseball playoffs.

When seedings were released May 11, the Tigers (11-3, 12-6) had six games remaining, but they earned the top spot in a small district featuring teams as far north as Sidney and winless Winton Woods.

Loveland will play the winner between sixth-seeded Winton Woods (0-15, 0-17) and No. 3 Harrison (14-3) at 5 p.m. May 27 in a district semifinal at a location to be announced.

The Tigers have an easier path to a district championship this season after finishing runners-up to Vandalia Butler in last year’s district final. With the expanded divisions in baseball, Butler moves to Division III while Loveland is Division II. The district’s highest-seeded team Loveland could face a pair of third-ranked opponents in Harrison or Miamisburg (8-9).

