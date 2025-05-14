While they continue to chase an Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship, the Loveland Tigers drew the top seed in the Division II, Region 8, Southwest 1 District for this year’s baseball playoffs.

When seedings were released May 11, the Tigers (11-3, 12-6) had six games remaining, but they earned the top spot in a small district featuring teams as far north as Sidney and winless Winton Woods.

Loveland will play the winner between sixth-seeded Winton Woods (0-15, 0-17) and No. 3 Harrison (14-3) at 5 p.m. May 27 in a district semifinal at a location to be announced.

The Tigers have an easier path to a district championship this season after finishing runners-up to Vandalia Butler in last year’s district final. With the expanded divisions in baseball, Butler moves to Division III while Loveland is Division II. The district’s highest-seeded team Loveland could face a pair of third-ranked opponents in Harrison or Miamisburg (8-9).

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!