Five Clermont Northeastern student-athletes signed to continue their athletic careers May, 8, 2025, at CNE High School. Pictured, front row, left, Savannah Faith Pennington, cheerleading, Cedarville University; Ellie Breitenstein, soccer, Gardner-Webb University; and Carla Evans, cheerleading, Wilmington College. Back row, left, Aryanna King, soccer, Marian University’s Ancilla College; and Aubrey Rack, soccer, Marian University’s Ancilla College.

OWENSVILLE — Seven Clermont Northeastern High School seniors signed to continue their athletic careers, but five did it in front of friends and family.

On May 8, signings included Aryanna King, soccer, Marian University’s Ancilla College; Aubrey Rack, soccer, Marian University’s Ancilla College; Ellie Breitenstein, soccer, Gardner-Webb University; Carla Evans, cheerleading, Wilmington College; and Savannah Faith Pennington, cheerleading, Cedarville University.

Two student-athletes who were not at the May 8 signings but will continue their athletic careers are Josh Groeber and Connor Yeager. Both will attend Mount St. Joseph University. Groeber will play football, and Yeager will play football and basketball.

“Thank you to the families, coaches and all the people who have given them the opportunity to compete because athletics is fleeting,” CNE Athletics Director Andrew Marlatt said to the signees. “Once it’s over, it’s over, but the fact that you have a chance to compete at the next level is absolutely outstanding.”

