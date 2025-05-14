BATAVIA — The Cincinnati Reds made their second playoff appearance in four years in 2012. Blink-182 celebrated its 20th anniversary as a band, and the release of the movie The Avengers was the first of several blockbuster movies from Marvel.

2012 also was the last time a Batavia baseball team finished a divisional season undefeated.

Until this year.

The Bulldogs rallied from a four-run deficit, thanks to a late dominance by starting pitcher Derek Richardson, to beat Goshen, 9-4, May 7 at Brian Wilson Field in Batavia.

“Once we clinched, the job still wasn’t done, so it’s cool that these guys bought in,” Bulldogs coach Geoff Carter said.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 10-0 in the American Division, marking the first unbeaten season in divisional play since 2012 when that team finished 8-0 as a member of the National Division. Batavia (10-0, 18-3) has been crowned division champions in three of the last four seasons.

