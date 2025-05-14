Loveland’s Rocco Filia (87) fires the ball past Milford goalkeeper Trey Wagner (2) and into the Eagles’ net for a goal during an Eastern Cincinnati Conference boys lacrosse match May 6, 2025, at Eagle Stadium Powered by Cullen Electric in Milford.

Milford’s Clay Barkimer (6) rushes up the field during an Eastern Cincinnati Conference boys lacrosse match May 6, 2025, against Loveland at Eagle Stadium Powered by Cullen Electric in Milford

MILFORD — A fast start allowed Milford to outlast rival Loveland and continue the program’s dominance in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

The Eagles held on to a 13-11 ECC victory May 6 at Eagle Stadium, Powered by Cullen Electric, to clinch at least a share of the ECC crown, marking Milford’s third such title in the last five seasons. The Eagles (7-0, 12-6) won the conference outright after their 17-10 victory May 9 against Lebanon.

