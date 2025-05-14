MILFORD — A fast start allowed Milford to outlast rival Loveland and continue the program’s dominance in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.
The Eagles held on to a 13-11 ECC victory May 6 at Eagle Stadium, Powered by Cullen Electric, to clinch at least a share of the ECC crown, marking Milford’s third such title in the last five seasons. The Eagles (7-0, 12-6) won the conference outright after their 17-10 victory May 9 against Lebanon.
