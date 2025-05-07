Clermont Northeastern first baseman Colton Sexton, right, applies the tag on the helmet of Williamsburg’s Xander Royse in the bottom of the fourth inning of a National Division game April 30, 2025, at Williamsburg High School.

Williamsburg’s Bronson Malott celebrates after his fielder’s choice drove in a couple of runs to give the Wildcats the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning of a National Division game April 30, 2025, against Clermont Northeastern at Williamsburg High School.

The Batavia boys tennis team clinched the American Division title after beating New Richmond, 5-0, April 28, 2025. Pictured from left are Logan Slaughter, Carson Combs, Enzo Santoro, head coach Greg Zagar, Reese Meyer, Colten Roberts, Donte Rinckoff and Justus Willenbrink.

Williamsburg’s Alaina Kellerman prepares her run toward the pole vault April 29, 2025, at the Williamsburg Invitational at Williamsburg High School. Kellerman set a school record in the event with a vault of 10 feet, 1 inch.

TRACK AND FIELD

A couple of Williamsburg athletes broke school records on their home turf.

Before storms rolled through Williamsburg on April 29, Trey Holden and Alaina Kellerman each set new school records in their respective events.

Kellerman won the girls pole vault with a record mark of 10 feet, 1 inch, and Holden grabbed the top spot in boys shot put with a toss of 51 feet, 2 inches, breaking a 57-year-old record held by Jim Vickers.

Those two helped Williamsburg have a strong evening. The Ladycats finished second to Hillsboro with 109 points, and the Wildcats took fourth with 70.5.

Those were not the only athletes to win Williamsburg events in a meet cut short by a couple of events.

Winners for Williamsburg included Kiera Gregory, 800-meter run, 2:39.86; Claire Moore, 1-mile run, 17.47; Kiera Gregory, Moore, Addisyn Smith and Savannah Wahl, 3,200-meter relay, 10:50.16; and Bailey Fishback, high jump, 5 feet.

