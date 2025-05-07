TRACK AND FIELD
A couple of Williamsburg athletes broke school records on their home turf.
Before storms rolled through Williamsburg on April 29, Trey Holden and Alaina Kellerman each set new school records in their respective events.
Kellerman won the girls pole vault with a record mark of 10 feet, 1 inch, and Holden grabbed the top spot in boys shot put with a toss of 51 feet, 2 inches, breaking a 57-year-old record held by Jim Vickers.
Those two helped Williamsburg have a strong evening. The Ladycats finished second to Hillsboro with 109 points, and the Wildcats took fourth with 70.5.
Those were not the only athletes to win Williamsburg events in a meet cut short by a couple of events.
Winners for Williamsburg included Kiera Gregory, 800-meter run, 2:39.86; Claire Moore, 1-mile run, 17.47; Kiera Gregory, Moore, Addisyn Smith and Savannah Wahl, 3,200-meter relay, 10:50.16; and Bailey Fishback, high jump, 5 feet.
