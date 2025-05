This week’s Athlete of the Week is Layne and Luke Pelvit, Juniors, Bethel-Tate Boys Tennis.

In their first season as a doubles team, the Pelvit brothers are a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference-best 8-0 and 13-0 overall. Last week, the brothers helped the Tigers stay unbeaten in the National Division with 3-2 wins over Clinton-Massie and Georgetown.

The Pelvits defeated the Clinton-Massie duo, 6-0, 6-0, and beat the G-Men, 6-3, 6-0.