Matt’s Take – Reds need to do more

Want to win the National League Central, Cincinnati? Well, you better be ready for change, as many things need to be fixed for this team to hold a better record than the Cubs or Brewers at the end of 162 games.

Let’s dive in.

In their last 22 rubber match games, Cincinnati is 3-19. You have to find a way to win the final game of a series after a split.

