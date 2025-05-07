Williamsburg’s hot start to the 2025 season, when it raced out to a 13-0 record, helped cement the Ladycats as the top seed in the Division V, Region 20, Southwest 1 bracket.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its softball tournament draw May 4. The state championships will take place June 4-8 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

The Ladycats (16-3) will host No. 13-seeded Mariemont (3-11) at 5 p.m. May 12 at Williamsburg High School in the bracket’s opening round. The winner will play 10-seeded Georgetown (4-14) in the second round at 5 p.m. May 14. That game could be at Williamsburg before neutral-site play takes effect.

The Ladycats have the easiest route through the district. The highest-seeded team they could play is Miami East (15-3), the No. 2-ranked team in the bracket and reigning Southwest 1 District champion, which beat Williamsburg in last season’s district championship game. A potential district final rematch would be May 22 at a neutral site.

The Ladycats, who are on their way to a National Division title, are 9-1 in the division. Their lone defeat came against Bethel-Tate (7-2, 9-7), which is the No. 2 seed in the Division V, Southwest 3 bracket. The Lady Tigers have won four straight and seven of their last nine after opening the season with a 2-5 start.

Bethel-Tate opens its tournament play against 14-seeded Finneytown (0-10) at 5 p.m. May 14 at Bethel-Tate High School. The winner will play the winner between No. 3 Reading (14-4) and No. 13 Clark Montessori (1-10) in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 19 in a location to be announced. The Lady Tigers are the reigning Southwest 2 District champions.

