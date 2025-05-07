Schools see change in fall sports divisions

A few Clermont County schools will compete in different divisions in fall sports, but all 10 schools will remain in the same divisions in football.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced May 1 the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, including football, golf, girls tennis, soccer and girls volleyball. Cross-country divisions were released April 24.

In April, schools were allowed to move up to Division I in any sport. Loveland requested a move to D-I volleyball play, but no other Clermont County schools opted for a bump up to D-I.

The division changes are based on enrollment figures and the OHSAA’s competitive balance formula. The 2025-26 school year is the second year of a two-year enrollment cycle, based on Ohio Department of Education data.

