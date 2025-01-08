Below are the upcoming schedules for Clermont County high school winter sports teams (information taken from Eastern Cincinnati Conference and Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference websites and school websites if available):

Boys basketball

Batavia – Jan. 10 @ Wilmington, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 14, Mariemont, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 17, Goshen, 7:15 p.m.

Bethel-Tate – Jan. 10, Blanchester, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 14 @ Clermont Northeastern, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 17, East Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern – Jan. 11 @ West Clermont, 2 p.m.; Jan. 14, Bethel-Tate, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 17, Blanchester, 7:15 p.m.

Felicity-Franklin – Jan. 10 @ Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 17, Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Goshen – Jan. 10 @ Western Brown, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 17 @ Batavia, 7:15 p.m.

Loveland – Jan. 10 @ Anderson, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Kings, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 17 @ West Clermont, 7:30 p.m.

Milford – Jan. 7 @ Turpin, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 11 @ Sycamore, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Anderson, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 17, Kings, 7:30 p.m.

New Richmond – Jan. 10 @ Clinton-Massie, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 14 @ Ripley, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 17, Western Brown, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 18 @ Deer Park, 1:30 p.m.

Williamsburg – Jan. 10, Felicity-Franklin, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 11 @ Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 14 @ Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

West Clermont – Jan. 10, Winton Wood, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 11, Clermont Northeastern, 2 p.m.; Jan 14 @ Walnut Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 17, Loveland, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 18, Northwest, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball

Batavia – Jan. 9, Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.; Jan.13 @ Madeira, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 1 6, Goshen, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel-Tate – Jan. 10, Blanchester, 6 p.m.; Jan. 11 @ Wyoming, 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 14 @ Clermont Northeastern, 5:45 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern – Jan. 11, Anderson, 12:30 p.m.; Jan.1 4, Bethel-Tate, 5:45 p.m.; Jan. 16, Blanchester, 7 p.m.

Goshen – Jan. 9 @ Western Brown, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 13 @ Chaminade Julienne, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 16 @ Batavia, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 18 @ Harrison, 12:30 p.m.

Loveland – Jan. 9 @ Anderson, 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 13, Kings, 6:30 p.m.; Jan.1 6, West Clermont, 6:30 p.m.

Milford – Jan. 9 @ Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 13, Anderson, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 16, Kings, 7:30 p.m.; Jan.1 8, McNicholas, 2 p.m.

New Richmond – Jan. 9 @ Clinton-Massie, 7 p.m.; Jan. 13, Mariemont, 7 p.m.; Jan. 16, Western Brown, 7 p.m.

West Clermont – Jan. 9, Winton Woods, 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 13 @ Walnut Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 16 @ Loveland, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsburg – Jan. 11 @ Mariemont, 7:30 p.m.; Jan.1 3 @ Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 1 6, Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Batavia – Jan. 14 vs. Western Brown @ Batavia Bowl, 4 p.m.; Jan. 16 vs. Goshen @ Eastgate Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Bethel-Tate – Jan. 11 vs. St. Xavier @ Batavia Bowl, 11 a.m.; Jan. 14 vs. New Richmond @ Cherry Grove Lanes, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 15 vs. Felicity-franklin @ Community Lanes, 4 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern – Jan. 10 vs. Blanchester @ Batavia Bowl, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 13 vs. East Clinton @ Royal Z Lanes, 4 p.m.; Jan. 17 vs. Williamsburg @ Batavia Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Felicity-Franklin – Jan.1 5 vs. Bethel-Tate @ Community Lanes, 4 p.m.

Goshen – Jan. 9 vs. Blanchester @ Eastgate Lanes, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 15 vs. Clinton-Massie @ Royal Z Lanes, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 16 vs. Batavia @ Eastgate Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Loveland – Jan. 8 vs. Kings @ Crossgate Lanes, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 15 vs. Mason @ Crossgate Lanes, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 16 vs. Lebanon @ Eastern Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Milford – Jan. 12, Lancer Baker Bash @ Northwest Lanes, 9 a.m.; Jan. 13 vs. Walnut Hills @ Stone Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

New Richmond – Jan. 12, Lancer Baker Bash @ Northwest Lanes, 9 a.m.; Jan. 14 vs. Bethel-Tate @ Cherry Grove Lanes, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 16 vs. Williamsburg @ Batavia Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

West Clermont – Jan. 13 vs. Elder @ Western Bowl, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 14 vs. Kings @ Mason Bowl, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 15 vs. Western Brown @ Cherry Grove Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Williamsburg – Jan. 13 vs. Blanchester @ Royal Z Lanes, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 16 vs. New Richmond @ Batavia Bowl, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 17 vs. Clermont Northeastern @ Batavia Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Loveland – Jan. 18-19, Coaches Classic @ Princeton High School.

Milford – Jan. 13 vs. Little Miami and Mariemont @ Milford, 5:35 p.m.; Jan. 18-19, Coaches Class @ TBA.

West Clermont – Jan. 10 @ Miamisburg Diving Invitational, 6 p.m.; Jan, 11, West Clermont Diving Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 14 vs. Princeton @ West Clermont, 5 p.m.; Ja. 18, Coaches Classic (diving @ Milford; swimming TBA); Jan. 19, Coaches Classic (diving @ West Clermont; swimming TBA).

Wrestling

Bethel-Tate – Jan. 10-11, Charlie Moore Invitational @ Reading High School, 5 p.m./9 p.m.; Jan. 18 @ Washington Court House Bracket Tournament, 9 a.m.

Loveland – Jan. 17-18 @ Maumee Bay Classic.

Milford – Jan. 10-11, Ron Masanek Invitation @ Fairfield High School, 4 p.m./8 p.m.; Jan. 15, Princeton, 6 p.m.; Jan.1 6, Little Miami, Noon.

West Clermont – Jan. 15, Middletown, 7 p.m.; Jan. 18, Hammer & Anvil @ Western Brown, 9 a.m.