Below are wrapup of results from Clermont County winter sports (information taken from Eastern Cincinnati Conference and Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference websites and school websites if available):

Boys basketball

Top scorers (Dec. 27, 2024-Jan. 4): 29 – Carson Duke (West Clermont) vs. Goshen.

27 – Grant Hess (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart.

26 – Carson Duke (West Clermont) vs. Anderson.

23 – Graham Roarke (Goshen) vs. West Clermont.

22 – Griffin Davis (Bethel-Tate) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar.

20 – Carter Moss (Bethel-Tate) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar; Cam Arington (Milford) vs. Little Miami.

18 – Will Bertke (Loveland) vs. Erwin, North Carolina; Braylon Settelmayer (Goshen) vs. West Clermont; Brody Fisher (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

17 – Anthony Wolf (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart.

16 – Will Bertke (Loveland) vs. Mountain Heritage, North Carolina; Brody Fisher (Williamsburg) vs. Madeira; Griffin Davis (Bethel-Tate) vs. Southwestern.

15 – Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Erwin, North Carolina.

14 – Preston Dykes (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart.

Top rebounders: 13 – Brody Fisher (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

11 – Preston Dykes (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart.

10 – Griffin Davis (Bethel-Tate) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar.

9 – Anthony Wolf (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart; Cameron Strause (west Clermont) vs. Anderson.

8 – Tyler Rose (Goshen) vs. West Clermont; Brody Fisher (Williamsburg) vs. Madeira; Blake Alder (Bethel-Tate) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar; Brett McKeon (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.

7 – Will Bertke (Loveland) vs. Erwin, North Carolina. Will Bertoli (Loveland) vs. Erwin, North Carolina; Lane Madden and Cameron Strause (West Clermont) vs. Goshen; Braylon Settelmayer (Goshen) vs. West Clermont; Max Mehlman (Batavia) vs. Western Brown.

6 – Clay Bebout (Loveland) vs. Erwin, North Carolina; Carson Tenhundfeld (West Clermont) vs. Goshen; Brady Young (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart; Landen Schultain (Bethel-Tate) vs. Southwestern; Karson LaGrange (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern; Logan Roller (Batavia) vs. Western Brown..

Assists: 9 – Braylon Settelmayer (Goshen) vs. West Clermont.

6 – Karson LaGrange (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

5 – Cohen Manning (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart.

4 – Jason Bachmann (Loveland) vs. Erwin, North Carolina; Preston Dykes (New Richmond) vs. Bishop Brossart; Karson LaGrange (Williamsburg) vs. Madeira; Lane Madden (West Clermont) vs. Anderson.

Steals: 4 – Jason Bachmann (Loveland) vs. Erwin, North Carolina; Chase Martin (Loveland) vs. Mountain Heritage, North Carolina.

Standings (as of Jan. 4): Eastern Cincinnati Conference (overall, ECC) – Kings 6-2, 5-1; Winton Woods 6-1, 4-1; West Clermont 7-3, 4-2; Little Miami 8-3, 3-2; Lebanon 5-3, 3-2; Turpin 4-4, 3-3; Walnut Hills 4-4, 3-3; Loveland 5-4, 1-4; Milford 3-6, 1-5; Anderson 1-5, 0-4.

SBAAC American (overall, SBAAC) – Goshen 7-4, 5-0; Batavia 5-3, 4-1; Wilmington 3-6, 2-2; New Richmond 4-3, 2-2; Western Brown 2-7, 1-3; Clinton-Massie 3-7, 0-5.

SBAAC National – Bethel-Tate 7-4, 5-1; Williamsburg 5-5, 4-1; Clermont Northeastern 4-5, 3-2; Felicity-Franklin 3-3. 2-2; Georgetown 2-4, 2-3; East Clinton 1-8, 1-3; Blanchester 1-7, 0-5.

Girls basketball

Top scorers (Dec. 27, 2024-Jan. 4): 21 – Violet Shuluga (Milford) vs. Dunnellon, Florida

20 – Zoey Sandker (Bethel-Tate) vs. Northwest; Myah Redmon (Goshen) vs. Williamsburg; Katie Wilber (Loveland) vs. Turpin; Violet Shuluga (Milford) vs. Little Miami.

21 – Layla Hale (West Clermont) vs. Anderson.

19 – Layla Hale (West Clermont) vs. Seton.

18 – Jenna Stahl (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Clark Montessori; Lizzie Fight (Milford) vs. Nashville Ezell-Harding Christian.

16 – Gabby Chadwell (Milford) vs. Dunnellon, Florida; Violet Shuluga (Milford) vs. Nashville Ezell-Harding Christian; Zoey Sandker (Bethel-Tate) vs. Deer Park.

15 – Aubrie Huxel (Goshen) vs. Williamsburg.

14 – Violet Shuluga (Milford) vs. Clearwater, Florida.

13 – Peyton Jones (Williamsbirg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

Top rebounders: 14 – Kam Lowe (West Clermont) vs. Seton; Myah Redmon (Goshen) vs. Williamsburg.

11 – Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Clark Montessori.

10 – Grace Pride (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Williamsburg; Bella Rogers (Loveland) vs. Turpin; Violet Shuluga (Milford) vs. Little Miami.

9 – Grace Pride (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Clark Montessori; Madison Steelman (New Richmond) vs. Wilmington; Rachel Morgan (Milford) vs. Little Miami; K.K. Pollitt (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

8 – Kalina Schrag (Bethel-Tate) vs. Northwest; Katie Wilber (Loveland) vs. Turpin; Maggie Carver (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

7 – Zoey Sandker (Bethel-Tate) vs. Northwest; Ava Pappas (Milford) vs. Nashville Ezell-Harding Christian; Julia Best (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Northwest; Ally Thompson (Bethel-Tate) vs. Mount Healthy; Ally Thompson (Bethel-Tate) vs. Northwest; Aubrie Huxel (Goshen) vs. Williamsburg; Izzy Hughes (New Richmond) vs. Wilmington.

6 – K.K. Pollitt (Williamsburg) vs. Edgewood; Violet Shuluga (Milford) vs. Dunnellon, Florida; Maddie Rockey (Milford) vs. Clearwater, Florida; Grace Pride and Kenzie Greer (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Northwest; Kam Lowe (West Clermont) vs. Anderson; Milly Schuster (New Richmond) vs. Wilmington; Aunna Dancy and Ryann Unruh (Loveland) v. Turpin.

Assists: 7 – Gabby Chadwell (Milford) vs. Little Miami/

6 – Gabby Chadwell (Milford) vs. Nashville Ezell-Harding Christian; Macee Steele (Goshen) vs. Williamsburg.

5 – Kalina Schrag (Bethel-Tate) vs. Northwest; Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Clark Montessori; Meagyn Riffle (West Clermont) vs. Seton.

4 – Mikayla Chadwell (Milford) vs. Dunnellon, Florida; Violet Shuluga (Milford) vs. Nashville Ezell-Harding Christian; Peyton Jones (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

Steals: 10 – Gabby Chadwell (Milford) vs. Clearwater, Florida.

7 – Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Northwest.

6 – Julia Best (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Northwest; Zoey Sandker (Bethel-Tate) vs. Mount Healthy.

5 – Maggie Carver (Williamsburg) vs. Edgewood; Grace Pride (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Clark Montessori; Meagyn Riffle (West Clermont) vs. Seton; Aly Ashcraft (Goshen) vs. Williamsburg; Macey Allen (Loveland) vs. Turpin; Taylor Battista, Addisyn Smith and Delaney Donohoo (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

4 – Kalina Schrag and Makenzie Riddle (Bethel-Tate) vs. Northwest; Julie best and Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Clark Montessori; Lizzie Fight (Milford) vs. Clearwater, Florida; Maddy Rose (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Northwest; Aubrie Huxel (Goshen) vs. Williamsburg; Kam Lowe (West Clermont) vs. Anderson; Katy Wilber (Loveland) vs. Turpin; Maggie Carver (Williamsburg) vs. Clermont Northeastern.

Standings (as of Jan. 5): Eastern Cincinnati Conference (overall, ECC) – Winton Woods 9-0, 5-0; West Clermont 8-2, 5-1; Walnut Hills 9-3, 5-2; Milford 8-2, 4-2; Lebanon 5-7, 4-3; Little Miami 4-4, 2-3; Kings 3-7, 2-4; Loveland 5-5, 1-4; Anderson 1-8, 1-4; Turpin 0-11, 0-6.

SBAAC American (overall, SBAAC) – Goshen 9-2, 5-0; Western Brown 7-5, 4-1; Wilmington 4-5, 3-2; Batavia 4-6, 2-3; Clinton-Massie 2-8, 1-4; New Richmond 3-9, 0-5.

SBAAC National – Williamsburg 12-1, 4-0; Georgetown 5-6, 2-1; Clermont Northeastern 6-6, 2-2; Blanchester 3-7, 1-2; Bethel-Tate 0-4, 2-10.

Boys bowling

Results of Clermont County schools that participated in the Back-to-School Bash at RollHouse in Fairfield:

Qualifying round (two individual games plus four baker games) – West Clermont, first, 2,770; Milford, fifth, 2,512; Batavia, 17th, 2,202.

Bracketed rounds – West Clermont def. Wyoming and Wayne, and lost to Anderson. Batavia lost to Wayne. Milford lost to Colerain.

Top individuals (top 20)– D.J. Lack, West Clermont, seventh, 234-215 – 449; Ashton Lack, West Clermont, ninth, 236-199 – 435; Kwami Macharia, Milford, 10th, 182-244 – 426; Alex Meshew, Milford, 13th, 216-202 – 418.

Top scores (two-game series, 350 or higher): 393 – Wyatt Fisher (Clermont Northeastern) vs. Williamsburg.

Standings (as of Jan. 5): Eastern Cincinnati Conference (overall, ECC) – Lebanon 8-0, 3-0; West Clermont 5-0, 3-0; Loveland 3-1, 2-0; Anderson 4-2, 2-1; Milford 6-2, 1-2; Walnut Hills 4-4, 1-2; Little Miami 2-5, 1-2; Kings 1-9, 1-2; Winton Woods 0-5, 0-2; Turpin 1-4, 0-3.

SBAAC American (overall, SBAAC) – Clinton-Massie 7-0, 4-0; Western Brown 7-1, 5-1; Wilmington 4-5, 3-3; Goshen 4-3, 2-3; Batavia 1-3, 1-3; New Richmond 1-6, 0-5.

SBAAC National – East Clinton 8-0, 8-0; Blanchester 6-3, 6-3; Clermont Northeastern 4-2, 4-2; Georgetown 4-2, 3-2; Bethel-Tate 2-7, 2-4; Felicity-Franklin 1-6, 1-6; Williamsburg 0-7, 0-6.

Girls bowling

Standings (as of Jan. 4): Eastern Cincinnati Conference (overall, ECC) – Lebanon 8-0, 3-0; Milford 7-0, 3-0; Walnut Hills 5-3, 3-0; West Clermont 4-2, 2-1; Anderson 2-2, 1-2; Kings 3-6, 1-2; Loveland 0-1, 0-1; Turpin 1-2, 0-2; Winton Woods 0-5, 0-2; Little Miami 2-5, 0-3.

SBAAC American (overall, SBAAC) – Wilmington 8-0, 5-0; Western Brown 4-3, 4-2; Clinton-Massie 2-1, 2-1; Batavia 2-2, 2-2; New Richmond 2-5, 1-4; Goshen 1-6, 0-5.

SBAAC National – Bethel-Tate 7-3, 6-0; Georgetown 6-0, 5-0; Blanchester 5-4, 5-4; Felicity-Franklin 3-4, 3-4; Williamsburg 3-5, 2-4; East Clinton 2-6, 2-5; Clermont Northeastern 0-6, 0-6.

Swimming

Milford’s boys and girls won the annual holiday swim relays event at West Clermont Dec. 27, 2024. Team scores: Boys – Milford 135, West Clermont 69; Anderson 113, West Clermont 71; Milford 128, Anderson 95. Girls – Milford 84, West Clermont 58; West Clermont 65, Anderson 34; Milford 90, Anderson 30.

Boys event winners: 500 medley– Milford (Jonah Otten, Ivan Grundy, Landon Crum, Ben Spence), 4:44.10. 300 backstroke – Milford (Ben Spence, Landon Crum, Jonah Otten), 3:07.34. 200 breaststroke – Milford (Brady Campbell, Euan Brutas, Garrett Jones, Emmett Fentress), 2:04.83. 300 medley relay – West Clermont (Floyd Melton, Isaac Cooper, Collin Barth), 3:13.51 200 backstroke – Milford (Ben Spence, Kaden Patel, Euan Brutas, Ivan Grundy), 2:04.04. 300 breaststroke – Anderson (Alex Ness, Jacob Stenger, Benjamin Stenger), 3:35.43. 200 freestyle – Milford (Emmett Fentress, Jonah Otten, Charlie Jones, Brady Campbell), 1:31.78.

Girls event winners: 500 freestyle– Milford (Liz Fadden, Lyra Grammel, Ella Dahlheimer, Emily Zeek), 5:35.89. 200 butterfly – West Clermont (Libby Jones, Gretchen Weigand, Gwen Freeman, Jenna Cooper), 2:20.43. 300 backstroke – Milford (Madeline House, Kristen Bruce, Abby Roeper), 3:33.95. 200 breaststroke – West Clermont (Jenna Cooper, Jordyn Hinds, Gwen Freeman, Gretchen Weigand), 2:46.99. 300 medley – Milford (Abby Roeper, Kristen Bruce, Liz Fadden), 3:34.76. 200 backstroke – West Clermont (Gwen Freeman, Vanity Carl, Jordyn Hinds, Audry Suggs), 2:22.50. 300 breaststroke – Milford (Kristen Bruce, Brynn Walker, Liz Fadden), 4:07.14. 200 freestyle – Milford (Katie Barclay, Elly Grammel, Lyra Grammel, Michelle Ballou), 2:15.83.

Mixed event winners: 200-yard medley– Milford (Abby Roeper, Emmett Fentress, Brady Campbell, Madeline House) 1 minute, 52.28 seconds. 400 freestyle – Milford (Kristen Bruce, Liz Fadden, Ben Spence, Landon Crum), 3:51.22.

Boys wrestling

Bethel-Tate placed sixth in its pool in the Wheeling Park Duals in Wheeling, West Virginia. The Tigers lost to Indian Creek 47-24, to Garaway 72-9, to John Glenn 57-6, to Wheeling Park 53-14 and to Herbert Hoover 68-7, and defeated Southern Local 30-18.

Clermont Northeastern was sixth in its pool at Wheeling Park, and second in its semifinal pool. The Rockets lost to Union Local 44-21, Oak Glen 48-22, Waynedale 76-3, St. Xavier 55-24, Avella Area 45-36 and Fairmont 42-36, and defeated Shenandoah 72-6.

Loveland was fourth in its pool at Wheeling Park and first in its semifinal pool. The Tigers defeated Canfield 39-37, George Washington 45-32, Shenandoah 78-3, Union Local 45-34 and Mayfield 47-30, and lost to Steubenville 48-30 and Peters Township 47-28.

West Clermont was 13th in the 35-team Marion Harding Invitational. Griffin Von West was third at 190 pounds and Braden Dryer fifth at 165.

Milford was sixth of 16 teams at the Big Cat Invitational in Canton. Cohen Thomason second at 132, Jacob Hoevener was fourth at 114, Ahmed Gareeb seventh at 138, Jude Fine seventh at 144, Jayden Jaynes ninth at 120, Reid Van Pelt 13th at 150, Wyatt Neal eighth at 157, Isaiah Mattes third at 165, Ethan McCann sixth at 175, Mason Long fifth at 190 and Anthony Western sixth at 285.

Athletes of the Week

The Eastern Cincinnati Conference honored these Milford and West Clermont student-athletes for the week of Dec. 29, 2024:

West Clermont-Carson Duke, basketball. Averaged 17 points and four assists in games.