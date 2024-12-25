Explore the world from the comfort of your own home. The Clermont County Public Library’s virtual travel series offers an exciting and diverse lineup of destinations, perfect for winter evenings. Whether you’re interested in the rich history of Great Britain, the flavors of Tuscany and Belgium, or the natural wonders of places like Hawaii and Churchill, there’s something for everyone.

Each session not only provides an armchair travel experience but also includes personal stories and travel tips from the presenters. Mark your calendar for the dates, and don’t forget to register at clermontlibrary.org to receive the Zoom links. Happy travels!

Journey through Great Britain – January 6, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

Lisa of the Goshen Branch recently had the opportunity to take her dream trip of a lifetime, spending 18 days in Great Britain. Join Lisa as she discusses her trip, gives traveling tips, and shares a whole lot of pictures from England, Cornwall, Wales and Scotland.

Tuscan Hills to Belgian Chocolate – January 13, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

Join Chris, the Library’s Director, as she shares her recent trip to Tuscany to journey the wine and olive oil trails, as well as to Belgium to visit with family.

Borderlands Road Trip – January 27, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

Join Emily of the Bethel and Williamsburg Branches on a trip through southern Arizona, West Texas, and southern New Mexico. Visit seven National Park Service sites, Tombstone, observatories and the birthplace of Smokey Bear. Hunt for petroglyphs, witness the Marfa Lights and peek into the historic aviation Boneyard.

Holiday in Hawaii– February 3, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

Join Kasey of the Union Township Branch as she talks about what it is like to spend the Christmas holiday on the island of O’ahu. Learn about several popular destinations like the Dole Plantation and Diamond Head State Monument.

Seeing Savannah – February 10, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

Travel to Savannah, Georgia, with Beth of the Amelia Branch. Last fall Beth spent a week in the southern city with a day trip to Tybee Island. See pictures of her favorite sites, favorite places to eat and even a piece of Olympic history.

Polar Bears of Churchill – February 24, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, is the Polar Bear Capital of the World. Join Emily of the Bethel and Williamsburg Branches on a guided tour to this remote town on the shores of Hudson Bay, where bears gather to wait for ice to form and seal hunting season to begin.

For more information, call your local branch.