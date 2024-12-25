The father and mother of a four-month-old infant who died in November are now being charged in relation to the death.

On Nov. 4, a little before 7 a.m., Goshen Township Fire/Emergency Medical Services and Goshen Twp. police were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Meadowbrook Drive following a report of a fourth-month-old infant who was not breathing, according to information shared by the police department.

First responded immediately initiated life-saving measures and transported the infant to a nearby hospital.

Despite the efforts of first responders and hospital staff, the infant died.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!