The Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board has received a $1 million grant to support its efforts to help fight addiction by delivering needed crisis services, Dr. Lee Ann Watson, the Executive Director of the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board announced.

The grant from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation will go toward increasing access to behavioral health services by providing a no-wrong door access point for Clermont residents experiencing a behavioral health crisis, Dr. Watson said.

“While our Board has recognized that the lack of a Crisis Receiving Center has been a major gap in the behavioral health continuum of care in Clermont County for many years, we have simply not had the funding to address the need,” said Dr. Watson. “The OneOhio funding Recovery Foundation grant will allow us to meet this vital need in Clermont County.”

The grant is part of an inaugural round of approximately $51 million in funding made available by the Foundation as part of its mission to combat the opioid epidemic by supporting prevention, treatment and recovery programs and services in our communities. The grant money was funded by 55 percent of settlement funds that Ohio is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of its role in the national opioid epidemic.

The grant received by the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board reflects the Foundation’s commitment to supporting organizations on the frontlines of the addiction epidemic by advancing efforts that foster more resilient, healthier communities across Ohio.

“Across Ohio, organizations like the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board are working day in and day out to strengthen their communities that have been impacted by the opioid epidemic,” said Alisha Nelson, Executive Director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation.

“We’re pleased to partner with the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board to support their efforts to save lives, rebuild families affected by addiction, and foster strong and resilient places to live,” Nelson added.

The recipients announced as part of the Foundation’s first grant cycle were chosen after a robust review process that included evaluation by the local OneOhio Regional Board, the OneOhio Expert Panel and the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Grant recipients have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the opioid crisis. The funded initiatives are evidenced-based and align with Ohio’s approved abatement strategies, including prevention, recovery supports, services for impacted families and children, and many more.

A complete list of recipients can be found at OneOhioFoundation.com/GrantAwards.

The Foundation had an overwhelming response to the 2024 Regional Grant application process, with more than a half-billion dollars in funding requests submitted for the $51 million available this cycle. Organizations and leaders seeking to submit applications in the future can sign up on the Foundation’s website here to receive updates.

About the OneOhio Recovery Foundation

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation created under the leadership of Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost, and other state and local leaders, with the mission of advancing Ohio’s addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts now and into the future.

The Foundation is governed by a 29-member board from across Ohio and is funded by 55 percent of settlement funds that Ohio is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of its role in the national opioid epidemic. Funds support local efforts to prevent and combat addiction and are also invested to support those efforts for the long term.