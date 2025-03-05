WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Dave Taylor (OH-02) was selected to serve as Vice Chair of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on February 26, 2025.

“I am honored to be named Vice Chair of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee,” said Congressman Taylor. “In my role as Vice Chair, I look forward to strengthening our Nation’s water infrastructure and delivering results for Ohio’s Second Congressional District. Together with Chairman Sam Graves, Subcommittee Chairman Collins, and my colleagues, I am eager to pass a strong Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), remove burdensome regulations to enable American industries to thrive, and promote economic growth across our Nation. America is blessed with an elaborate and efficient river system, and I will work hard to ensure our products can get out the door to feed, fuel, and power the United States and the world.”

The Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is responsible for passing legislation regarding water resources development, conservation and management, water pollution control, water infrastructure, and hazardous waste cleanup.

Congressman David Taylor represents Ohio’s Second Congressional District which includes Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs counties, as well as part of Fayette County.