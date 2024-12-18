Clermont County officials recently announced an upcoming solicitation for proposals to hire a consultant to manage the animal shelter as well as a request for bids to expand outdoor kennel capacity and new volunteer policies and procedures.

“These recommendations are part of a comprehensive plan to improve our physical facilities and daily operations to ensure our dogs continue to receive top-quality care,” said Angie Livesay, Deputy Assistant County Administrator and Acting Kennel Administrator.

Livesay outlined the recommendations to the Board of Clermont County Commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11. The board voted unanimously to approve the recommendations for the bid proposals.

Under the proposed new management structure, all current and future staff at the shelter will remain county employees. The consultant would provide a contracted resident management team for daily operations under the policy direction of the commissioners.

Livesay, a longtime county employee, was appointed by the commissioners to serve full-time as Acting Kennel Administrator in July 2024.

“We value the input we’ve received from Angie and community members in recent months,” said Board President David L. Painter. “We are moving in a direction that we think will enhance the management capabilities of the shelter.”

The county has successfully used specialized professional service contracts to manage operations in other divisions in the past, Painter added.

The legal notice of the “Request for Proposals for Clermont County Dog Kennel Management” will be posted on the county’s website next Thursday, Dec. 19. Please check the site for details at that time. Proposals will be due Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

In addition, the county announced that it will begin advertising a request for bids from contractors to expand the shelter’s outdoor kennel capacity to add 61 kennels up from the current 23. The legal notice for the expansion project will be posted to the county’s website Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Proposals are due Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Livesay also recommended a comprehensive update to the shelter’s policy for volunteers. Painter told Livesay the board would review the policy and vote on it at the Dec. 18 meeting.

“Our volunteers are an important part of helping us care for our dogs,” Livesay said. “These updated policies and procedures will more clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of our volunteers and our shelter staff, which will help us improve our overall operations.”

A copy of the policy will be posted on the county’s website once it is finalized and approved by the commissioners.

About the Clermont County Kennel

The Clermont County Kennel is a no-kill, government-run shelter that provides a safe, caring place for stray, lost and neglected dogs. Our mission is to reunite lost pets with their owners, reduce the number of homeless dogs in our community, offer adoption services and serve as a resource for the public about responsible pet ownership and pet care.

The shelter takes in an average 800 dogs a year. The facility includes 10,752 square feet of indoor kennel, medical and office space as well as 7,545 square feet of outdoor kennel and play area spaces on its campus at 4025 Filager Road, Batavia, Ohio, 45103.