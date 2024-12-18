Chief Jamey Mills announced the promotion of two officers to the rank of sergeant. Officers Terry Chastain and Tara Dennis were selected from a pool of six officers who took part in the promotion process, which consisted of a written examination, oral examination and presentation, and an oral interview. “Both officers exemplify the core values of the Milford Police Department and I’m excited to see their careers grow”, said Chief Mills.

Officer Chastain has been a member of the Milford Police Department since 2015. Prior to that, he served as a US Marine and with the Mount Healthy Police Department. He holds an Associates of Applied Business Degree in Criminal Justice from Miami-Jacobs Career College. During his nine years with the Milford Police Department, he’s served as an instructor, officer wellness team member, field training officer, citizens police academy commander, armor, evidence technician, and acting supervisor. Officer Chastain has earned the Department’s Fitness Medal, Chief’s Commendation Medal, and the Silver Bullet Award.

Officer Dennis has served the Milford Police Department for eight years. During her career she’s served as an instructor, field training officer, evidence technician, acting supervisor, and as member of the Hamilton County Underwater Search and Recovery Team. Officer Dennis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Mount St. Joseph University, where she also played on the women’s basketball team. Officer Dennis has earned the Department’s Fitness Medal, Chief’s Commendation Medal, and the Silver Bullet Award.

“We greatly appreciate the dedication and quality of service that these two officers have provided and are excited to see them continue to grow and serve our community,” said Mayor Lisa Evans.