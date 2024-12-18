During their recent council meeting, the village of Bethel council members voted to approve extending the village’s moratorium on the issuance and processing of permits allowing retail dispensaries, cultivators or processors of adult use marijuana within the village of bethel.

On Jan. 1, the Bethel village council passed an ordinance imposing a moratorium on the issuance or processing of any permits related to the cultivation, processing, or relating dispensing of marijuana for adult use.

The village council extended the moratorium on Sept. 12 for an additional ninety days, which was set to expire on Dec. 29.

Now, the council has extended the moratorium for an additional ninety days.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!