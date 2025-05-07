BATAVIA, OHIO – The Clermont County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce the appointment of Kiarah Swartz as administrator of the Clermont County Animal Shelter.

Swartz, a former deputy dog warden and certified humane agent who most recently served as operations manager for the Brown County Humane Society, began her new role with Clermont County in late February/early April.

“We’re excited to welcome Kiarah,” said Board President David Painter. “She advanced to a leadership position in Brown County and is well respected for her dedication and commitment to animal welfare. We look forward to the positive impact Kiarah will make at our shelter in Clermont County.”

Swartz takes over management of the Clermont shelter from Angie Livesay, who has been serving as full-time interim manager since June 2024. Livesay is returning to her primary role as deputy assistant county administrator and will continue to provide oversight at the shelter, as needed.

“Angie has been instrumental in raising the level of care for Clermont County’s canine guests,” Painter added. “She has developed a trained and skilled staff at the shelter. We thank Angie for her hard work and dedication.”

Swartz, a Bethel native, lives in Williamsburg. She began working part time for the Brown County Humane Society during her last year of college and went full time after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Wilmington College.

“My degree in criminal justice got me there,” she said of her initial role as a humane agent and deputy dog warden. “Applying what I learned in criminal justice has been a great fit.”

Swartz said her degree strengthens her ability to analyze cases, document investigations and ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards – skills that have helped her on both the law enforcement side and with shelter operations.

As shelter operations manager, Swartz was responsible for budgeting, staff coordination, maintaining veterinary partnerships, overseeing adoptions, animal intake and ensuring the facility’s cleanliness. In addition to managing shelter operations for dogs, Swartz also managed Brown County’s Small Animal Adoption Center for cats.

Swartz owns two dogs and four long-haired cats. For fun, she volunteers her time bottle feeding kittens.

“It’s one of my favorite things ever but it’s still kind of work,” said Swartz, adding, “Other than work, I’m a reader and a movie nerd.”

About the Clermont County Animal Shelter

The Clermont County Animal Shelter in Batavia, Ohio, is a public no-kill kennel that provides a safe and caring place for stray, lost and neglected dogs. The shelter takes in approximately 800 dogs a year and maintains an annual euthanasia rate of less than 2 percent. The county has managed daily operations of the shelter since 2021.

View our website at https://clermontcountyohio.gov/animal-shelter/ to learn more about the shelter.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe