Below are the unofficial election results from the Clermont County Board of Elections for the May 6 Special Election.

Registered Voters – 152,633

Ballots Cast – 19,614, of which 16,756 were cast on election day

Voter Turnout – 12.85 percent

Issue 2. Statewide Bond Issue – Proposed Constitutional Amendment – To fund public infrastructure capital improvements by permitting the issuance of general obligation bonds.

Against Issue 2 received 10,264 votes, or 53.16 percent.

For Issue 2 received 9,043 votes or 46.84 percent.

Pierce Township. Additional Tax Levy – 2.9 mills – Continuing Period of Time – operating and maintaining police protection.

Against the Tax Levy received 1,974 votes or 59.07 percent.

For the Tax Levy received 1,368 votes or 40.93 percent.

West Clermont Local School District. Earned Income Tax – 0.25 percent on earned income – 30 years – general permanent improvements. Bond Issue – 1.76 mills – 37 years – current and future expenses.

Against the Tax Levy and Bond Issue received 10,664 votes or 82.71 percent.

For the Tax Levy and Bond Issue received 2,229 votes or 17.29 percent.

Miami Township H. Local Liquor Option – Wolfpen Drive Thru – Sunday sales for wine and mixed beverages off premises.

‘Yes’ received 34 votes or 70.83 percent.

‘No’ received 14 votes or 29.17 percent.

Union Township B. Local Liquor Option – Local Liquor Option – Wawa #7210 – Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages.

‘Yes’ received 144 votes or 81.36 percent.

‘No’ received 33 votes or 18.64 percent.

