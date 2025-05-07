Clough Valley Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in conjunction with Cincinnati Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will be honoring Revolutionary War Private Isaac South (1760-1826) with a grave marking ceremony on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Union Cemetery, Branch Hill Guinea Pike and Weber Road, Miami Township, Milford. The Sons of the American Revolution Nolan Carson Memorial Color Guard will be in military dress from the Revolutionary War era.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Private Isaac South served in the Middlesex County, New Jersey Militia in support of the Continental Army. Isaac South moved to Clermont County with his family in 1817. Along with him, two of his children are buried at the historic Union Cemetery, where you will find burials between 1818 and 1886.

Parking will be at Boyd E. Smith Elementary School, 1052 Jer Les Street, off Branch Hill Guinea Pike, Milford. Miami Township will provide bus transportation to the cemetery. The last bus departs at 9:45 a.m.

In case of rain, the event will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Miami Twp. Civic Center, 6101 Meijer Drive, Milford.

Please email questions and RSVP to: cloughvalleydar@gmail.com.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit www.cloughvalleydar.org or contact cloughvalleydar@gmail.com

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe