Starting May 7, you need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or a valid passport to fly within the U.S. or enter certain federal buildings.

What’s a REAL ID?

It’s a federally compliant ID that requires extra documentation to verify your identity.

Why you need it:

– To pass through TSA checkpoints for domestic flights

– To access military bases and federal facilities

How to get one:

Visit your local Ohio BMV in person with documents showing:

– Full legal name

– Date of birth

– Social Security number

– Two proofs of Ohio residency

– Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence

Use the BMV’s document checklist and online queuing tool at bmv.ohio.gov to save time and avoid repeat trips.

Your REAL ID will arrive in the mail 7–10 business days after your visit.

Don’t wait—make sure you’re ready.

