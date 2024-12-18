The Village of Bethel was the place to be this past weekend as the community came together to celebrate the 22nd annual Down Home Christmas.

One of the highlights of the festivities was the window decorating contest, in which students from Bick Primary and Hill Intermediate Schools collaborated to win First Place with their stunning 3D holiday-themed window displays.

The students’ award-winning work, created during art classes, featured imaginative designs from every grade level. Kindergartners contributed sparkly snowmen, while first-graders added ice-skating penguins to the festive scene. Second-graders crafted charming Christmas elves, and third-graders decorated with festive birds in trees. The fourth-grade class showcased whimsical buildings, and fifth-graders brought nostalgia to life with their creations of vintage cars and trucks.

Students worked for several weeks under the guidance of their art teacher, Mrs. Blankenship, to bring their designs to life.

“The students were so excited to see their work displayed in the community,” said Hill Principal Sarah Bose.

“They poured their hearts into every detail, and it was amazing to see it all come together,” added Bick Principal Gregory Chandler.