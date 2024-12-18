Kayla Jones of Newark and Heather Utter of Sardinia have been promoted to senior organization director for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and will continue to work with their respective county Farm Bureaus to address issues important to members and their communities.

Jones, who serves members in Coshocton, Holmes, Knox and Licking counties, raises beef cattle and hay with her husband, Nick and their two children, in cooperation with her parents. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau staff, she worked for the Licking County auditor’s office as director of CAUV and ag district programs, and deputy director of oil and gas taxation. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Muskingum College and a master’s degree in Secondary English Education from The Ohio State University.

Jones is a graduate of AgriPOWER, Ohio Farm Bureau’s intensive leadership program and earned both American and State FFA degrees. She has served on the board of Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation and is a recipient of the Farm Bureau Member of Distinction award and Ohio 4-H Distinguished Alumni award.

Utter, who serves members in Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties, grew up on a dairy and tobacco farm and earned her American FFA Degree. She is a graduate of Wilmington College where she studied agribusiness and marketing.

She and her husband, Shannon, have three children. Utter is actively involved in the Brown County Pork Producers and Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.