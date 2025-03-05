The upcoming networking event is an opportunity to learn more about funding and engagement opportunities.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – As part of its renewed Rural Investment Strategy, Interact for Health is hosting a series of networking events that will provide opportunities for community members to meet with Interact for Health staff and learn more about the Rural Investment Strategy, including the Rural Changemaker Grant, which opened last month.

Ohio Rural Reception: Thursday, March 20 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse at Emmett Ridge Farm. 1805 Lindale Nicholsville Road, Amelia, OH 45012.

Light bites and refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and remarks from Interact for Health Staff will begin at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. Please RSVP here.

Through these renewed initiatives, Interact for Health continues to strengthen partnerships and create pathways for healthier futures in our rural communities. Fourteen of 20 counties in Interact for Health’s service area are identified as rural. Receptions in Indiana and Kentucky will be hosted in June and August, respectively, with more details to be announced soon.

To learn more about Interact for Health’s strategy and funding opportunities, visit www.interactforhealth.org/rural-investment-strategy.

Interact for Health works to ensure that people in our region have a just opportunity to live their healthiest lives, regardless of who they are or where they live. We advance community health through grantmaking, collaboration, learning, convening, and engagement. Interact for Health is an independent foundation that works in 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. More information is available at www.interactforhealth.org.