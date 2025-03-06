Sherri Zorb’s daughter was getting married on her farm in 2022. She was hosting an outdoor wedding with 400 guests and was trying to figure out how to set up an outdoor bar for the guests.

Sherri Zorb came up with the idea of having a bar on wheels. She shared the idea with her husband, Jeremiah Zorb, and together, they began searching for a camper that would fit their criteria in terms of how Sherri Zorb wanted it to look and function.

They searched for about six months and found one in Mt. Orab. The 1961 Layton camper was rough looking, but fortunately, Jeremiah Zorb, who has been working in construction for the past 26 years, had the skills to do it all.

Jeremiah Zorb completely gutted the camper, and with Sherri Zorb’s vision, he turned it into a functional, beautiful mobile bar. The camper has heat, air conditioning, a freezer, a sink and electricity, of course, once it is plugged in. If there are no outlets available at the venue, the Zorbs have a generator.

Sherri Zorb said the camper has everything and all is tacked down so nothing moves while driving about. Jeremiah Zorb did an amazing job of reconstructing the inside.

Sherri Zorb reached out to an artist friend to help her design the logo. Sherri Zorb and her daughter each have the same tattoo on their wrists, so Sherri Zorb incorporated the tattoo design in the middle of the daisy. The logos on the camper are all hand painted by her artist friend, and she was still painting the vibrantly colorful logos the night before the wedding; no pressure there.

