Local activities offer online students opportunity to connect and socialize with peers and teachers

Students, faculty, parents and guests from Ohio Connections Academy (OCA), a statewide, tuition-free, online public school, recently gathered at 14 different parks and nature reserves across the state for the school’s annual statewide picnic.

One of the picnics was held at East Fork State Park in Clermont County where students, parents and teachers took part in games and other activities to interact and learn more about each other. Parents were also given information and suggestions on how to connect with other families and plan local gatherings outside of school.

In addition to the statewide picnic, OCA also hosts regional field trips called “Family Engagement Activities” at museums, science centers and sports venues across the state to offer students the opportunity to experience different regions of the state and to socialize with classmates.

“Our students and families appreciate these field trips because it gives them a chance to personally interact with their teachers, peers and other parents,” said Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna. “In addition to the socialization, it also gives our families the opportunity to ask questions or to share best practices with each other that foster success in the virtual classroom.”