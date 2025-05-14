Bakery owners founded Bee Fed Initiative to offer snacks to those in need at no charge

The Flour Bee Bakery’s grand opening event on May 1, 2025, was “phenomenal,” and customers wrapped around the building.

The Flour Bee Bakery is owned by Kristen Hess-Winters and Christina McKinney. Photo provided.

The Flour Bee Bakery is now open in downtown Williamsburg.

The bakery held its grand opening May 1, an event that was enthusiastically supported by local government leaders and customers.

The Flour Bee Bakery is located at 320 W. Main St.

Hours of operation are Mon. to Tues. from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wed. closed, Thurs. to Fri. from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat. from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sun. closed.

The Flour Bee Bakery is owned by Kristen Hess-Winters and Christina McKinney.

Hess-Winters described the bakery.

“We have original recipes and are known for our cinnamon rolls and sugar cookies. We offer gluten-free items as well,” she said.

Hess-Winters added that she and McKinney wanted to start the business, and did so with a purpose as well.

“We are a bakery with a mission, The Bee Fed Initiative. We offer our own blend of coffee daily for free in hopes of bringing people in so we can tell them about the initiative. This initiative allows us to feed anyone who is hungry with just a simple phrase of, ‘Can I place an order on my account?’ No questions asked, this phrase will alert the staff to get them a bee sack. This sack contains a sandwich, bag of chips, bottled water, fruit or vegetable, and a dessert,” Hess-Winters said. “We want people in need to feel welcome, safe, and heard.”

