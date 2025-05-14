Locally, voters say ‘no’ and West Clermont Local Schools’ funding request fails by wide margin

Across the state, Ohio voters approved nearly two-thirds of the school tax issues on the May 6 primary election ballot, but locally, that trend did not bear out, as West Clermont Local Schools’ proposed income tax and bond issue failed.

The Ohio School Boards Association reported that Ohio voters approved 64 out of 99 school tax issues, a 64 percent passage rate. That rate is higher than the 2024 primary election, when voters approved 41 out of 78 school tax issues, a 52 percent passage rate.

OSBA also reported that support for new tax issues grew, and that voters approved 19 of 47 new school tax requests, or 40 percent, an increase from 13 percent (3 of 22 issues) in the 2024 primary.

“Strong support for renewal school tax proposals continued, with 44 of the 49 issues earning approval Tuesday, an 89 percent passage rate. That is again an increase from the 2024 primary election renewal passage rate of 74 percent,” according to the OSBA.

Ohio School Boards Association Director of Legislative Services Jennifer Hogue was quoted as saying, “[May 6] night was a big win for Ohio’s public schools. Nearly 90 percent of renewal levies passed, which is significantly higher than what we’ve seen in recent elections.”

She added, “That tells us that communities across the state clearly value the essential services these levies support — things like classroom instruction, transportation, student safety and special education services. Voters are sending a message: They want strong, stable public schools, and they’re willing to make that investment.”

On May 6, Clermont County voters in the WCLS district voted down the school district’s funding request, with 10,665 votes against the income tax and bond issue, and 2,229 voting in support, or 82.7 percent voting against and 17.29 percent voting in favor.

