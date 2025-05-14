New Richmond High School’s mock crash event drives home message of safe and sober driving

The crash story below is a fictional one used to illustrate real-life situations. Crashes, however, are real, fatalities are real, and each has its own real circumstances.

Two senior girls were looking forward to the upcoming New Richmond prom. They had fun trying on prom dresses at the mall stores ‘til they each settled on their favorite colors and style. Next stop was the shoe store to find jazzed-up sneakers to complement their dresses; after all, they planned on dancing all evening, and accented comfortable shoes would do the trick. With visits to the beauty shop for eye-catching nail designs and snazzy hairdos, they were finally ready for the big, exciting evening.

A New Richmond senior boy was also getting ready for the big night. He had spent the afternoon hanging out with his buddies, fishing and drinking plenty of his favorite hard seltzers. By the time he got in his car to drive home to shower and get ready for prom, he was feeling buzzed, but told himself he would drive carefully and all would be fine.

Once home, he quickly got ready and was on his way to pick up one of his buddies. On the way out of his neighborhood, he saw a familiar car about six blocks ahead. He raced up to see if it was one of his schoolmates also going to prom. He gunned the gas pedal, and as he got closer, he hit the curb and lost control of his car. Time slowed down as he frantically jammed down on the brakes, ricocheting into the passenger side, causing that car to go flying into a telephone pole. He was steering frantically, brakes pressed down to the floor as his car spun and toppled on its side.

