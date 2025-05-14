Americans are tired of a broken Congress. Poll after poll shows that trust in our national legislature is near historic lows, and faith in its ability to solve problems is eroding fast. While partisan politics divide much of our country, one idea brings together overwhelming majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and independents: term limits for members of Congress.

Ohio now can lead the way. Representative Heidi Workman and Senators Theresa Gavarone and Jane Timken have introduced House Joint Resolution 3 and Senate Joint Resolution 6 calling for a convention of states under Article V of the U.S. Constitution. The purpose? To propose a constitutional amendment establishing term limits for members of Congress.

These resolutions deserve the full support of the Ohio Legislature.

Congress has become a place where longevity is too often mistaken for leadership, and incumbency confers near-immunity from electoral consequences. Many lawmakers serve for decades, amassing power and political protection while becoming increasingly disconnected from the people they’re supposed to represent.

Term limits would disrupt this pattern by rotating new voices into Congress and reducing the incentive to prioritize reelection over service. It’s a way to reduce careerism in politics and bring fresh thinking into a legislative process that is frequently paralyzed by partisanship and entrenched interests.

And the public agrees. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 87% of Americans support congressional term limits. This is not a fringe view—it is a rare point of unity in our divided times.

We shouldn’t expect Congress to impose term limits on itself. Asking elected officials to limit their own power and career prospects is a fantasy. That’s why the framers of the Constitution provided an alternative route for reform: Article V.

Article V allows states to initiate a constitutional convention when two-thirds (34) of state legislatures call for one on a particular topic. If that threshold is met, the states can gather to propose amendments—which must then be ratified by 38 states to become law. This route is not only constitutional; it’s essential when Congress is unwilling to act in the national interest.

By passing House Joint Resolution 3 and Senate Joint Resolution 6, Ohio would join a growing number of states demanding a convention limited to the issue of congressional term limits. This is a focused, legally sound, and controlled use of the Article V process.

Some critics argue that calling a convention risks opening the Constitution to sweeping, uncontrolled changes—a so-called “runaway convention.” This concern, while often raised, does not stand up to scrutiny.

First, the convention would be limited to a specific topic: congressional term limits. Both House Joint Resolution 3 and Senate Joint Resolution 6 explicitly state that their purpose is to consider only this issue. Second, even if a convention were to propose an unrelated amendment, it would still need to be ratified by 38 states—an extremely high bar that ensures only proposals with widespread support could ever become law.

In short, a runaway convention is neither likely nor legally viable. What is viable is a narrowly tailored effort to introduce term limits—something the American people have wanted for years, but Congress has refused to deliver.

Ohio has long been viewed as a bellwether state, one that reflects the heart of the nation. We can once again play that role by taking a stand for accountability, transparency, and a citizen-driven Congress.

Supporting House Joint Resolution 3 and Senate Joint Resolution 6 is not a partisan gesture—it’s a patriotic one. It sends a message to Washington that the status quo is no longer acceptable. It affirms the principle that elected office is a public service, not a lifelong career. And it shows that when Congress refuses to act, the states—and the people—will.

The founders gave us a mechanism to fix federal overreach and dysfunction when Washington becomes unresponsive. It’s time to use it. By joining the national movement for congressional term limits, Ohio would take a bold step toward restoring trust in our democratic institutions.

Let’s not wait for Congress to fix itself. Let’s lead. The Ohio General Assembly should pass House Joint Resolution 3 and Senate Joint Resolution 6 and help bring real reform to the halls of Congress.

Kevin Coughlin is the Ohio State Chair for U.S. Term Limits and a former State Representative and Senator.

