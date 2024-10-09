We are proud to announce Cincinnati Country Day School’s first cohort of Cum Laude Society inductees for the 2024-25 school year. Congratulations to seniors Aayan Arif (Mason), Donovan Gray (Liberty Township), Louisa Joy (East Walnut Hills), Jordan Lowe (Montgomery), Vic Quintero (Blue Ash), Nik Shah (Indian Hill), and Addie Sweeney (Milford).

To qualify, students must be in the top 20 percent of their class, based on their GPAs from their sophomore year, junior year, and, for the cohort announced in January 2025, the first semester of senior year. In the fall, the school announces the top 10 percent of the class based on weighted GPAs from sophomore and junior years only.

“This year’s first Cum Laude cohort represents an astounding and diverse cross-section of the Class of 2025,” says Nat Tracey-Miller, Upper School dean of students, librarian, and Cum Laude Society chapter advisor. “Their elite academic performance places them with 70 years of inductees into the school’s chapter. I’m excited to welcome our second group in January and celebrate the entire group at our annual banquet in the spring.”

The Cum Laude Society is dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools. Country Day is one of the few schools in Cincinnati to host an independent chapter.