This year marked the 48th year of the Pumpkin Run National Vintage Car Show.

The event was held Oct. 4-6 at the Clermont County Fairgrounds.

The annual car show is the largest car show in Southwest Ohio, and the event serves as a fundraiser for Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital and other nonprofit organizations that support terminally ill children and children with disabilities.

The Pumpkin Run Nationals has drawn as many as 2,600 vintage automobiles from the local area, the region, and from as far away as Arizona and Canada. All cars and trucks must be 1974 or older, and the vehicle must run under its own power. Activities going on throughout the three-day event included live music, games, and much more.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!