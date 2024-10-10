Week seven of high school football was an entertaining one, with several games going down to the wire. Let’s take a look at each game.

Please note that a game recap for New Richmond at Western Brown can be found in a separate story in this week’s edition.

Bethel-Tate 14 – Clermont Northeastern 0

The Tigers won this game behind two senior leaders. TE/OLB Joe Kilgore, and DL/RB Talon Armacost.

Armacost rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries, including a five-yard TD run in the first half. He also recorded 4.5 sacks, breaking the Tigers’ program record for sacks in the process.

