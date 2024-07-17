The building is 147 years old and had been an active part of the community until the 1950s when the doors closed.

Along with the one-room schoolhouse, there was a lumber mill and a general store, all in the pre-Civil War Era. In 1877 a small sanctuary was built.

For 30 years the old country church had sat empty. Its windows were broken, the pot-bellied stove was cold, and the old piano was silent. But it would come alive again with people worshiping, singing, and filling the place with activity.

The building was reopened again in 1984.

The doors were opened and the first service was held on July 8, 1984, with 32 people in attendance.

A new addition was added to the church in 2012, enlarging the sanctuary.

As of today, Shiloh presently has 125 members and four generations of families.

On December 20, 2020, Pastor John Neal passed away; he is greatly missed.

Pastor Linda Neal is now Senior Pastor and is continuing to carry the torch.

All are invited to come fellowship with us.