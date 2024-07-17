Miller’s future plans are undefined, but says he’s considering role in politics

New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent Tracey Miller has announced his plans to retire from the school district.

Miller plans to retire after Jan. 1, 2025, near the beginning of the second semester.

Miller was hired as the superintendent of the NREVSD in 2016, after spending 16 years in various roles for Dublin City Schools in Dublin, Ohio.

Less than a year after starting at NREVSD, Miller helped guide the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller was also tasked with managing budget shortfalls from the Zimmer Power Plant’s closure, and the decommissioning of the Beckjord Plant years earlier.

In his announcement, shared by NREVSD, Miller is quoted as saying, “I want to thank the community for all of your support the past five plus years. We have faced many challenges [COVID-19, a successful levy request and two power plants closing to name a few], but together, we have persevered and come through stronger than ever. The next superintendent will be very lucky to come to such a special community.”

Miller is credited with helping to shepherd the district through challenging times while promoting growth and academic excellence.

