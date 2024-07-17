As back-to-school season approaches, Kroger encourages families to protect themselves by visiting a local Kroger pharmacy or Little Clinic to make sure everyone is protected with the right vaccines and caught up on any vaccines that parents or children may have missed during the year.

“Getting vaccinated before the school year helps prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases, meaning fewer sick days at home and helps prevent the spread of illnesses,” said Michelle Izor, Division Health and Wellness Leader. “Our pharmacists and clinicians are conveniently located in our stores and can provide vaccines to keep you and your family safe.”

Kroger pharmacies and clinics offer the vaccines that children of all ages need, from the first day of kindergarten to the first day of college. In most states, children need immunization records to enroll in school, and Kroger pharmacies and clinics can provide these records for the vaccines that are offered through their locations. Additionally, Kroger pharmacies and clinics can also offer vaccines that children and adults need prior to taking their summer vacation as well as routine vaccines.

While customers can choose to walk-in to receive their vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. These vaccines are available at no charge for most patients with insurance.

To learn more about our everyday vaccines offerings or to make an appointment, please visit: www.kroger.com/health or visit your local Kroger Pharmacy or Little Clinic location today.