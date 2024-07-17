Friendly competition presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and sponsored by Rural 1st returns for fourth year

Farm Credit Mid-America announces the return of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer. Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and sponsored by Rural 1st, this friendly competition helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Ohio. Now in its fourth year, Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is just one of the many ways Farm Credit Mid-America gives back to rural communities while supporting local agriculture.

From July 21-27, local community members are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the Clermont County Fair. Look for Stock the Trailer signage at the fair for locations to donate.

At the end of the fair, the total weight of all donations will be calculated, with first, second and third-place prizes of $5,000, $3,500 and $1,500 awarded to the fairs that raise the most food throughout the summer. Each participating county fair will receive $500. All prize money awarded supports local junior fair activities, including attending statewide junior fair conferences, investing in new technologies, and in some cases, purchasing additional items for donation.

Rudi Pitzer Perry, regional vice president for Farm Credit Mid-America, said, “This initiative not only helps those in need within our communities but also fosters a sense of teamwork and giving back among our local junior fairs. We look forward to seeing the impact we can make together in 2024.”

Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is hosted on a regional basis. To learn more about which counties are participating in 2024, please reach out to Farm Credit Mid-America at 513-322-2786.

