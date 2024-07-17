Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and spread through tick bites has historically been more common in the mid-Atlantic states, New England, and the upper Midwest. However, Ohio has witnessed a noticeable increase in reported cases.

Dr. Katheryne Ruck from Mercy Health—Cincinnati shared, “At Mercy Health, our commitment lies in delivering care to all individuals affected by conditions that significantly impact their well-being.”

Deer ticks, the primary transmitters of Lyme disease, are most active during the summer, specifically June and July, so diagnoses are rising.

“It is important to recognize the early symptoms of Lyme disease. Left untreated, this condition can lead to severe neurological, cardiac, and arthritic complications. Symptoms following a tick bite include a bulls-eye rash, fever, fatigue, and muscle and joint pains. Seeking medical attention quickly is key, as it helps us to offer more effective treatment,” Dr. Ruck emphasized.

Mercy Health—Cincinnati recommends preventive measures to combat Lyme disease, including the use of insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and thorough tick checks post outdoor activities. Removing ticks within the first 36 hours significantly reduces the risk of contracting the disease.

Mercy Health—Cincinnati urges the community to take proactive steps to safeguard themselves and their loved ones against Lyme disease by following these preventative guidelines.

