Ava Bowen will join a Heidelberg squad that finished with an 18-15 record in 2023.

College commitments have become a regular part of the news cycle surrounding Milford Athletics. The class of 2024 had 39 athletes sign on to compete at the next level, a school record. Now a member of the 2023 class has chosen where she will continue her volleyball career.

Ava Bowen recently announced her commitment to Heidelberg University, a DIII school located in Tiffin, Ohio. The Student Princes compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

