Beatty’s .656 batting average was tops in the ECC

Campbell Beatty finished her West Clermont softball career as the program’s all-time leader in hits, runs, stolen bases, and triples. Photo provided.

West Clermont’s Campbell Beatty put up video game-like numbers this spring, posting a league-best .656 average. Postseason accolades have rightfully followed her senior campaign.

In addition to being named first-team all-conference, she was named second-team all-state.

