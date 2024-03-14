The Basketball League is an exciting up-and-incoming professional league with 38 participating teams located across the United States. Former UC Clermont guard Morris Duffy has had a long journey in basketball and continued to beat the odds by making the Vancouver Volcanoes opening night roster.

Duffy attended Princeton High School in Cincinnati but never made the basketball team. Some would have given up on the sport right then and there, but Morris did no such thing. He continued to work on his craft, and coaches at the collegiate level took notice. After attending IU Southeast, he was given the chance to play closer to home at UC Clermont. He relished the opportunity to join the strong community that Clermont has to offer and decided to transfer.

After serving as a solid option off the bench for the Cougars, Duffy wasn’t ready for his basketball career to be over. “The goal has always been to go pro, the pathway was just never visible. Not many people have a story like mine. I don’t come from a family of athletes nor any profession that could guide me to this point,” said Duffy.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.