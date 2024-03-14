Senior Jake McCoy will be one of the anchors in the outfield for a Milford team that will look to carry the momentum of a district semi-final appearance into the 2024 campaign. McCoy batted .258 last season and recorded 10 stolen bases, helping the Eagles break their program single-season stolen base record. He recently announced he will be continuing his education and baseball career at Bluffton University.

McCoy has aspirations to attend medical school and plans on studying pre-physical therapy. He sees Bluffton as a good fit for himself and is confident the institution will positively impact his development in the classroom as well as on the diamond.

“There were lots of factors that went into my decision but the main ones were that I wanted to play baseball, and I wanted to go to a school where I would be able to thrive academically. Bluffton checked both of those boxes and more. The campus is quite open, not too large like a Division I school, and the baseball program is quite competitive. I love a team that is willing to face some great competition, and Bluffton goes against some tough opponents on the regular. The academics are very strong, as they just installed a new science center that is very interesting and useful,” said McCoy.

