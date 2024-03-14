The OHSAA state wrestling tournaments took place at Ohio State University from March 8 through March 10. Logan Dean and Jesse Foebar had two of the more notable performances among Clermont County athletes.

Clermont Northeastern senior Jesse Foebar came in third place in the girls 145-pound weight class. She finishes her high school career with a stellar 114-30 record, including a first-place finish in 2023. “I’m honestly not sure how I feel about getting third once again (Foebar also came in third as a sophomore in 2022). On one hand, I feel a little disappointed in myself since I won state last year. However on the other hand I think this just shows how much harder girls wrestling is getting. I love that it’s getting harder, that means it’s growing. My hope is that eventually girls wrestling is on the same competitive level as boys wrestling,” said Foebar.

“Jesse has set the standard for our program. She is one of the pioneers in the state of Ohio for girls’ wrestling, especially at Clermont Northeastern High School. As a four-time state placer and the school’s first wrestling state champion, she has led by example and been a role model for her peers and the younger girls coming into the program,” said CNE Head Coach Tom Donahue.

