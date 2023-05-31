It was, in a way, an Olympian-style event. Clermont Northeastern High School graduates “passing the torch” to members of the Class of 2023 during Senior Awards Night ceremonies May 18 in the high school gymnasium.

Community and district organizations presented $73,925 in scholarships and financial aid – a total that, while impressive, is less than 1 percent of the more than $1 million earned by members of the Class of 2023, according to Principal T.J. Glassmeyer, who began his remarks noting a bit of irony in the evening’s program. On a night planned to honor CNE’s outstanding seniors, many of them were absent because they were being outstanding, as members of the school’s softball and track programs competing at the district level.

That may have diminished the crowd, but not the significance of the evening.

“We have amazing students who work incredibly hard, who care about each other, their school and the community. They live by the ‘Rocket Way.’ They are respectful, responsible, dedicated. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our students,” Glassmeyer said.

Several presenters had distinct Clermont Northeastern ties. Owensville Historical Society President Steve Hill graduated from CNE in 1974, seven years after the organization was founded. Committee members read through the applications and select a winner. Davis Tengler won the $500 award this year.

“Davis had such a strong application … there’s other ones that did too. It was a tough decision,” Hill said.

Continuing the relationship with the school district is one reason the Society awards the scholarship, Hill said.

Retired from Milacron (formerly Cincinnati Milacron), Hill lives “a stone’s throw” from the high school campus, on Newtonsville-Hutchinson Road, and is the parent of several CNE alumni.

“It was a good time for me. I enjoyed my time there,” Hill said. “I enjoyed a lot of friends, still have a lot of friends that I graduated with which is odd, really, after almost 50 years, but it was it was a good experience. I enjoyed it.”

Margaret Cannava was attending her first awards night – she came from Arkansas to present three $10,000 trade school scholarships in the name of her and her husband, United States Army Col. Tom Cannava, a 1965 CNE graduate who died in 2019. They raised four children who went through the CNE system. When her husband retired after 27 years of service, including a tour in Vietnam, they bought a real estate company which now has more than 30 agents.

“The dust has settled and I just thought, you know what better way to honor his memory and the love I have for this area than to give scholarships to trades,” Cannava said. “Because, as I said, we own a real estate company … trade people, they’re so scarce, in every field, and so that’s why I designated a trade scholarship.”

She was so impressed with the applicants that instead of the originally planned two scholarships, she chose three winners – Ava Bates, A. Reese Bowen and Tiffany Drewry.

Living almost 800 miles away, Cannava rarely returns to CNE (“We’re military; we’re all over,” she said); she was at the school last fall to meet with officials about starting the scholarship, and has fond memories.

“Very good. We had very caring teachers. By and large, it was a fantastic education,” she said.

Fred Ross spoke from the perspective of a former student and faculty member. His CNE connection goes back more than 60 years – John F. Kennedy was president when he started high school. Six decades later, his name carries on. This is the second year for the $3,000 Fred Ross Educational scholarship, which was presented to Zoe Moore. For the former administrator, it’s all about fostering love of education – which he admits came to him slowly.

“I was not a great student. I really wasn’t, and I was one of these guys that when there was a bookmobile here, we didn’t have libraries, we had bookmobiles, and I started just absolutely reading everything I could and I really got interested in 20th century European history,” Ross said. “And I know I scared my parents half to death when I decided I wanted to read ‘Mein Kampf’ when I was in eighth grade. So I knew I wanted to do that and I decided I wanted to teach school and the senior year which blew my parents mind.”

That same year, Ross decided he wanted to be a teacher, and enrolled at Morehead State University, where, in his own words, he “flourished.” he returned to Clermont County in 1970, after graduation, with teaching offers from his home district and the Forest Hills School District.

“Forest Hills paid a lot more. But there was something to be said about coming back here,” Ross said. “Because nobody ever thought I was going to go to college. I had one of my teachers tell me, ‘Don’t waste your parents’ money.’ And I said to him, ‘It’s not my parents’ money because my dad can’t afford to send me.’ It’s going to be my money. I came back here … and I love these kids.”

He would move on – the newly-formed Great Oaks Vocational School District, then to Deer Park schools, working his way from teacher to assistant principal to principal to business manager to assistant superintendent. Ross concluded his career after 49 years – the last 16 with the Ohio Department of Education.

Having already funded a scholarship at Morehead State, Ross wanted to do the same thing at CNE. He took the idea to school officials, with the only condition being that he wanted to read the application essays, but would not give any feedback.

Sixteen students received awards during the event. Senior Anna Best walked away with seven, totaling $7,800. Earlier this year, best signed a letter-of-intent to play soccer at Mount St. Joseph University. Best said the $300 scholarship in honor of Charleen Spahr was was the most meaningful.

Every award, though was special.

“It means that … I’m really recognized in my community, which I’ve tried to do. Throughout my whole high school career I’ve really wanted to make an impact on my community, people, organizations,” Best said.

Keeping the torch lit; passing it to future generations.

CNE Senior Academic Award Winners

Ava Bates – Cannava Trade Program, $10,000

Taylor Beasley – Corp. Nick Erdy Scholarship, $2,000; Northeastern Lions Club, $2,000; Hamer Masonic Lodge, $500.

Anna Best – Kiwanis Club East Fork Region, $500; Northeastern Lions Club, $1,000; Charleen Spahr Elementary School, $300; Peg Rice Scholarship, $500; CNE Athletic Association Boosters, $500; CNE Alumni, $3,000; Mercy Health Clermont Physicians, $2,000.

A. Reese Bowen – Cannava Trade Program, $10,000.

Molly Brown – CNE Middle School staff, $400.

Noah Bunting – CNE Athletic Association Boosters, $400; CNE Alumni, $1,000; CNE High School staff, $350.

Lexi Chambers – McCollum Scholarship, $1,000; Northeastern Lions Club, $1,000; CNE Alumni, $2,500.

Genevieve Clevenger – CNE Athletic association Boosters, $500; CNE Alumni, $2,500.

Tiffany Drewry – Owensville No. 370 Eastern Star, $1,000; Cannava Trade Program, $10,000; CNE Athletic Association Boosters, $500.

Charlie Frey – Charleen Spahr Elementary School, $300.

Lydia Huff – Student Senate, $1,000; Clermont County Bar Association, $3,000; Batavia Rotary Club, $1,000; Northeastern Lion Club, $1,000; Charleen Spahr Elementary School, $300; CNE Board of Education, $625; CNE Alumni, $1,000; Spec. Joseph Bauer Never Forget, $500.

Jasmine King – CNE Alumni, $1,000; Charleen Spahr Elementary School, $300.

Zoe Moore – Fred Ross Educational Scholarship, $3,000; CNE Alumni, $3,000.

Shelby Ruehl – Batavia Rotary Club, $1,000.

Elizabeth Smith – CNE Alumni, $2,500.

Davis Tengler – Owensville Historical Society, $400; CNE High School staff, $350.