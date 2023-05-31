Pictured, swearing in Steve Troutman for the 2nd Lt position. Photo provided.

There are several updates from Tate Township.

The Tate Township Board of Trustees met on May 9 for its regular monthly meeting. All trustees were present.

A summary of the meeting was provided by the township. Below are some of the business items that were covered during the meeting:

– According to the April cemetery report, there were several burials, four graves sold, and six foundation orders placed. Crews recently poured 17 footers and planned to pour another 17 on May 10.

The Clermont County Park District has awarded a $10,000 grant to the township to be used towards the cemetery shelter.

– The roads crew has finished the first mowing of the roads. Also, crews completed two days of pothole repair on township roads and they replaced four culverts.

Clermont County road crews ditched Moore Road in preparation for the bridge replacement.

– The Bethel-Tate Fire Department’s April 2023 report showed that the department had a total of 162 calls, including 53 fire calls and 109 emergency medical service calls.

The average en-route time is 1.5 minutes and the average response time is 5.5 minutes.

Tate Monroe Water has installed 38 new hydrants since the township received the grant in 2021. Another 19 more have been marked, and once they are installed that will bring the total to 57.

Residents are asked to be patient with the dirt that needs to settle around the new hydrants.

The BTFD recently coordinated a mock crash at the high school, ahead of prom night weekend.

School Resource Officer Randy McElfresh and A/C Cooper put everything together with the Ohio State Police, UC Air Care, Clermont County Coroner’s Office and BTFD.

Three Fire Cadets – Dakota Day, Autumn Morlatt, and Chloe Stamm, were approved by the trustees. Now there are seven fire cadets.

The Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary Quarter Auction on April 20 profited $3,007.

Hose testing for 7,000 feet of hose will be done next month. The hose needs to be tested annually.

– The zoning report showed that nine permits had been issued and that there were six addresses assigned.

– Deputy Erik Pike’s report showed that in April, he handled 77 calls, took 25 reports, and one accident report. He assisted other departments 18 times, made two criminal arrests, conducted 30 investigations, and closed 19 reports.

The next regular meeting is set for June 13 at 7 p.m.