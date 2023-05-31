Clermont County Probate Court Judge James Shriver is seeking applicants willing to serve as a Trustee of Franklin Township in Clermont County, Ohio. The vacancy was created when Trustee Douglas Utter moved out of the Township.

Individuals interested in serving as Trustee must submit a cover letter expressing their interest in the seat, a resume, and an application. The applicant must agree to a background check and drug screen. The application can be picked up at the Clermont County Probate Court, 2379 Clermont Center Drive, Batavia, Ohio or you can download the application from the Probate Court website. The cover letter and application may be hand delivered or mailed to the Probate Court or emailed to probatejuvenile@clermontcountyohio.gov prior to June 23, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

The person selected by Judge Shriver for the position must run in the November 2023 election in order to retain the seat. The appointment will expire on certification of the November election results unless the person is elected in the November election. The elected person will then serve the balance of the unexpired term that ends on December 31, 2025.